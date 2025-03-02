Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGI. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W cut shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $25.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.41.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 71,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 61.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

