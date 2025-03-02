Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

NASDAQ TRINZ remained flat at $25.42 during trading hours on Friday. 8,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,111. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

