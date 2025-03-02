TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $41,616.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TriNet Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in TriNet Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in TriNet Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

