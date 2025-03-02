Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $411,048.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Trimble Trading Up 1.8 %

Trimble stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 722.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. Cfra upgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

