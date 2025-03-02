Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 53,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,002 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $50,041,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Up 1.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.