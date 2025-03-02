Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock Position Raised by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Down 2.8 %

RIG stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Transocean

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.