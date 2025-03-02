TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of TransMedics Group worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,079,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

