Tower View Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after acquiring an additional 106,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,377,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,640,000 after acquiring an additional 665,149 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,364,000 after acquiring an additional 226,716 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ADI opened at $229.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.57 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

