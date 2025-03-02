Tower View Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $405.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.54.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

