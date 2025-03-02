Tower View Wealth Management LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp downgraded Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Up 2.4 %

ETR stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

