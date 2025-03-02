Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company’s tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

