Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Shares of Top Ships stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Top Ships has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
About Top Ships
