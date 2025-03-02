Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,800 shares, a growth of 243.1% from the January 31st total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TNXP opened at $7.86 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $1,244.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,600.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,907 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 5,932.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,662,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,635,119 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

