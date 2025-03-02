Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.39. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 40,794 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.