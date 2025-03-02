Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) were up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 3,203,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 558% from the average daily volume of 486,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWM shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.