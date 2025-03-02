Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 41.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 41.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,002,192 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 467,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

