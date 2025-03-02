Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Shares Up 47.9% – Time to Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 47.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 2,722,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the average daily volume of 467,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWM shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.66.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Up 66.7 %

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.