Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $195.86 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $195.86 million and $9.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00003874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00004314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000326 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,108,927,222.864153 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01946352 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $10,023,234.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.