Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mar 2nd, 2025

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 82,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 77.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

