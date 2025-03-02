Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 82,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 77.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.