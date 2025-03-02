Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 82,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
