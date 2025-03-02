The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6.1% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 356,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 215,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

