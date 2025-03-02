The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $396.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

