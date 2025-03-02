The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

