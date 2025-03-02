The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the January 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,931.0 days.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $47.11 during trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

