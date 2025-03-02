The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the January 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,931.0 days.
The Berkeley Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $47.11 during trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.
About The Berkeley Group
