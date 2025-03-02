Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,374 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $58,243,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 237.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,377,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,668 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

