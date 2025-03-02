Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. Teleperformance has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $64.59.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

