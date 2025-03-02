Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Teleperformance Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. Teleperformance has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $64.59.
About Teleperformance
