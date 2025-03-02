Telecom Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, CRH, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, and Apollo Global Management are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares issued by companies that provide communication services, including voice, data, internet, and video transmissions. These stocks give investors exposure to the telecommunications sector, which encompasses traditional phone companies, mobile network operators, broadband providers, and various emerging communications technology firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,709,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,289,820. The company has a market capitalization of $970.06 billion, a PE ratio of 168.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.46.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $937.48. 719,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,893. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,044.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,159,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,723. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 17,730,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,698,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.16.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.89. 1,551,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309,936. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.12.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,455. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

