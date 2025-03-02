TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 106,688 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $154.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $587,744.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

