Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $35,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $201.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.38. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $97.29 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

