SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $180.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.