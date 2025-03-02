SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 50,060 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

