SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 5,117.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

