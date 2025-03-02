SVB Wealth LLC Invests $3.27 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,741 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 151,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 20,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 17,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 39,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 150,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.50%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

