SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 76,816 RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RxSight as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RxSight by 854.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RxSight by 82.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at RxSight
In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $44,992.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,913.21. This trade represents a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RxSight Stock Performance
Shares of RXST stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
RxSight Profile
RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
