SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 76,816 RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of RxSight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RxSight by 854.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RxSight by 82.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in RxSight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $44,992.74. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,913.21. This trade represents a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXST

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.