SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $263.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.57 and a 200-day moving average of $246.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $189.23 and a 52 week high of $272.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

