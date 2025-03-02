Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 10,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Trading Down 1.6 %

Suzano stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,643. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.94. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

Suzano Cuts Dividend

Suzano Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3366 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Suzano’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.