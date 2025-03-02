Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Surge Battery Metals Trading Down 5.5 %
NILIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,555. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.41.
About Surge Battery Metals
