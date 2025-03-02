Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals Trading Down 5.5 %

NILIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 55,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,555. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 million and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

