Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,083,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Suncor Energy worth $110,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SU opened at $38.28 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. Bank of America began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

