StockNews.com Upgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to “Buy”

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $243.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Gilda Malek sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $111,915.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,898,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,116,000 after purchasing an additional 649,567 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,111,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,456,000 after purchasing an additional 404,884 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,967,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,179,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

