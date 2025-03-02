StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $0.76 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

