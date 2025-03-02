Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the January 31st total of 1,421,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,340.0 days.
Stockland Price Performance
STKAF stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Stockland has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.
Stockland Company Profile
