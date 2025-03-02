Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the January 31st total of 1,421,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,340.0 days.

Stockland Price Performance

STKAF stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Stockland has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

Stockland Company Profile

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

