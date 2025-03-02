Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $78.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.45. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 1,304,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $59,999,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,096,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,444,152. The trade was a 164.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $119,629.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,738. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,678 shares of company stock valued at $847,981 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,109.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.