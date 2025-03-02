Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target to $4.00

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.53. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,268,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,498,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Geron by 140.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,565,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163,889 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Geron by 947.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 11,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,802,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

