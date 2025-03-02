STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $219.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS plc has a one year low of $197.82 and a one year high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

