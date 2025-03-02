Status Market Cap Tops $110.09 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0275 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $110.09 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00003871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00024471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00004283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000327 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,997,999,207 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,997,999,206.51815452 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02892307 USD and is up 9.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $22,457,623.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

