Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 544,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Starbox Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STBX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Starbox Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.28.
About Starbox Group
