Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 544,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STBX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Starbox Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

