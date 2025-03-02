StakeWise Staked ETH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $835,008.81 (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $302.31 million and approximately $835,008.81 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,274.10 or 0.02673465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 132,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,935 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official website is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

Buying and Selling StakeWise Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 132,110.07490295. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,311.95714981 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $593,589.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

