SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.99% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 150,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of XDSQ opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.