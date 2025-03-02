SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 1.00% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 360,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 492,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 71,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 333,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter.

DFLV opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

