SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 267.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,947 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

