SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 42,929 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 263.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $66.11 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

