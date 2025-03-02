SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 162,596 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 102,908.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,596 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $76.44 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.61.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

